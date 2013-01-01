The Real Local Radio Station

NECR was awarded an Independent Local Radio Licence in 1993 in the North East of Scotland and subsequently commenced broadcasting in June 1994, with 24 hour a day programming from premises in School Road, Kintore, 8 miles north west of Aberdeen, and has been re-licenced for a further twelve years in December 2013.

We are a totally Independent Local Radio Station, not being part of any large media grouping and being accountable to a small locally based Board of Directors, which means that we are able to rapidly implement managerial decisions concerning the smooth day to day operation of the station.

NECR serves an area of some 7000 square miles in the North East of Scotland with 7 VHF transmitters which cover most of the new Aberdeenshire district, part of Morayshire as well as Aberdeen city, taking in Braemar in the west to Aberdeen in the east, from Keith in the north to Fraserburgh and Peterhead with a Total Service Area (TSA) of 160,000 potential adult listeners.

NECR also operates on the Aberdeen Digital Radio multiplex as well which serves Aberdeen and the surrounding area (potential TSA 240,000 adults).